NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Emergency responders are on the scene following a scaffolding collapse in Lower Manhattan.
It took place shortly after 9 a.m. at 250 Vesey Street, near the World Trade Center.
Footage from the scene shows a scaffold dangling on the side of the building at a sharp angle.
Initial reports say there were two workers on the scaffold.
Check back soon for more information on this developing story.
