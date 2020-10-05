NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The search continues for the suspect in the apparently random attack of actor Rick Moranis.

Over the weekend, police said they were questioning someone in the case. However no charges were filed, no arrest made, and the search for the suspect is continuing.

The 67-year-old actor was attacked last Thursday, knocked to the ground, as he was walking on Central Park West near 70th Street.

MORE — NYPD: Actor Rick Moranis Victim Of Unprovoked Attack Caught On Camera In Manhattan

Moranis’ management team says he’s fine and is grateful for everyone’s thoughts and well wishes.

Video shows the suspect wearing an “I Love New York” shirt.

Moranis, who starred in “Honey I Shrunk the Kids” and “Ghostbusters,” has been off the big screen for years to focus on his children after his wife’s passing, but recently appeared in a Mint Mobile commercial with Ryan Reynolds.

Reynolds tweeted Friday:

Should have known not to subject Rick to the year 2020. Glad to hear he’s okay. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 2, 2020

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.