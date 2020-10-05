NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man they say punched a woman who was sitting in her car in the Bronx.
It happened around 6 p.m. Sunday on Featherbed Lane near Jesup Avenue in the Morris Heights section.
Police said the suspect got into a dispute with the 63-year-old woman, then walked up to her car and punched her in the face.
He allegedly pulled her from the vehicle and pushed her to the ground.
Police said the victim suffered pain and bruising to her face and body.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
