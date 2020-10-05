NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was an active scene in the Bronx on Monday evening after a female pedestrian was struck by a police cruiser at the corner of Pelham Parkway and Wallace Avenue.
Caution tape was put up and officers were investigating the incident. Traffic was blocked in multiple directions, CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reported.
The FDNY said the woman, who is in her 30s, was stuck at around 3:30 p.m. The NYPD said the cruiser was on its way to provide assistance to officers responding to an unrelated incident on the Throgs Neck Bridge.
Officers gave CPR to the victim and she was then transported to Jacobi Medical Center in critical condition.
