YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Yonkers schools reopen Monday for in-person learning.
The state’s fourth-largest school district had already started remote learning, and about one third of students have chosen to stay remote-only.
But on Monday, thousands will head to school buildings.
Yonkers police say warned drivers to watch out for students and school buses.
They say because of social distancing, an extra 50 buses will be on the road.
