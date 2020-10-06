Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Central Park Boathouse restaurant is closing and laying off all of its employees because of the pandemic.
The landmark eatery had been shuttered since March and furloughed 163 workers. Now, they’re permanently out of a job.
However, the restaurant might come back. The hope is that it will reopen in the spring.
The restaurant operates under a license with the New York City parks department.
