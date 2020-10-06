Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Eric Trump has been questioned about his family’s finances.
The son of President Donald Trump gave a videotaped deposition Monday.
New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking information on whether the Trump Organization lied about the value of the company’s assets.
The attorney general’s office started investigating potential fraud after Michael Cohen, the president’s former attorney, told Congress the president repeatedly inflated the company’s value to get better loan terms and insurance rates.
