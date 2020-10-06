NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The federal judge whose son was killed and husband wounded by a gunman at their New Jersey home says she will fight on in her son’s memory.
Judge Esther Salas is speaking out about the July shooting.
Investigators say the gunman was Roy Den Hollander, a self-described anti-feminist attorney who had argued a case before Judge Salas.
He was disguised as a deliveryman when he attacked her home. Her son was visiting home from college to celebrate his 20th birthday.
“This man took the most important thing in my life. I can’t let him take anything else. I know that I’m going to strive every morning to be the best person I can be. My son gave his life for his father and I,” Salas said.
New Jersey’s assembly passed a bill named after Daniel that would prohibit posting the addresses of judges and prosecutors.
Police say Den Hollander later killed himself.
Judge Salas says she has forgiven him.
