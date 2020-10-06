Comments
TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Halloween celebrations will go in New Jersey.
Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday trick-or-treaters and residents should wear masks — in addition to any costume masks.
“You may wish to dress as a knucklehead this Halloween, but we don’t want anyone to act like one,” he said.
Homeowners are encouraged not to put treats directly into a child’s bag or into a bowl that a child would reach into.
Halloween activities should be held outdoors.
MORE: CDC: Trick-Or-Treating, Costume Parties Considered High-Risk This Halloween
Hay rides and corn mazes will be allowed but at limited capacity to ensure social distancing.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.