We’ll see a little cloud cover and some sprinkles to the east of the city today. As for the city itself, expect partly to mostly sunny skies with highs around 70.

Tonight will be mostly clear to partly cloudy. Temps will fall into the 50s across the area.

Tomorrow we’ll see sunshine mix with some clouds into the afternoon with perhaps a passing shower, but the best chance will be north of the city… brief downpour not out of the question up there. Outside of that, it will be blustery (gusts: 30-40 mph) and warm with highs in the mid 70s.

As for Thursday, it will be sunny, breezy and about 10 degrees cooler with highs only in the low to mid 60s.

