NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The widow of Broadway actor Nick Cordero spoke out Monday after President Donald Trump sent a tweet saying, “Don’t be afraid of Covid.”

“Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life,” the president tweeted before he was discharged from Walter Reed Medical Center.

I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

Hours after Trump’s release, Amanda Kloots, reacted on Instagram.

“Unfortunately it did dominate our lives didn’t it? It dominated Nick’s family’s lives and my family’s lives. I guess we “let it” – like it was our choice??” she posted.

Cordero spent 95 days in the hospital before losing his battle with COVID-19. He had been in a medically induced coma and his right leg was amputated.

The 41-year-old old left behind his wife and the couple’s 1-year-old son Elvis.

“Unfortunately not everyone is lucky enough to spend two days in the hospital. I cried next to my husband for 95 days watching what COVID did to the person I love. It IS something to be afraid of,” Kloots wrote.

Cordero made his Broadway debut in 2012 and later went on to originate the role of mob boss “Sonny” in the stage production of Chazz Palminteri’s “A Bronx Tale,” choreographed by Sergio Trujillo.

He and Kloots first met as cast mates in “Bullets Over Broadway.”

