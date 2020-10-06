NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City public and private schools are once again closed Tuesday in neighborhoods seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

This comes as the city struggles to enforce mask wearing and social distancing in those areas.

The schools will be closed for at least two weeks, and the change has many parents scrambling.

“I had an appointment tomorrow, but you know, I have to stay with them now. I cannot leave them,” parent Sileny Gomez said.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement Monday.

“The state is going to take over enforcement oversight in all the hot spot clusters,” he said.

Hours after, teachers could be seen lugging out bags of books to help them go fully remote.

Later that night, the FDNY cut the padlocks and put their own on a Borough Park warehouse where hours earlier hundreds packed inside for a children’s performance.

Kids performed close on stage, and while the audience filed out with face coverings, photos inside showed many without.

The warehouse is in one of the clusters, but enforcement was unclear during the hours-long show. Though authorities were there, no one attempted to disperse the performance.

Police said that’s because the event was religious in nature.

“Everybody had masks, the police came in and handed out a few masks for the kids who didn’t have,” said community activist Heshy Tischler.

The governor said his focus is on schools and mass gatherings, especially at houses of worship, but he may agree to close nonessential businesses and restaurants in hot spots.

Meanwhile, he plans to meet with religious leaders Tuesday.

