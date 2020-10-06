Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Three people are dead and another is injured following a crash overnight in Queens.
It happened just before 4 a.m. Tuesday near 122nd Street and N. Conduit Avenue in South Ozone Park.
Police said a red Nissan Altima flipped over the guard rail, crashed into a tree and caught fire.
One man and two women were pronounced dead at the scene. A 24-year-old man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
There’s no word on what caused the crash.
