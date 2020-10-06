EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork)- Jets quarterback Sam Darnold suffered a shoulder injury in the team’s Week 4 loss to the Denver Broncos last Thursday night. The injury, diagnosed as an AC joint sprain, could keep Darnold out of the team’s Week 5 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

According to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, the Jets are planning to hold Darnold out of the game due to the shoulder injury he sustained last week.

“As of now, (the) Jets are not planning to play Sam Darnold. He wants to play — and maybe could — but there’s sentiment in (the) organization that it would be reckless. Smarter to give him more time to rest/heal,” Mehta reported.

Darnold himself told reporters on Monday that his shoulder was getting better with each passing day but did concede that his status for practice and this week’s game is a day-to-day decision.

“I think that’s just going to be a day-to-day decision right now,” said Darnold. “It’s not something I’ve decided, and I think it’s definitely going to depend on how I feel that day.”

If Darnold were unable to play, 35-year-old Joe Flacco would presumably step into the starting role. He attempted just two passes last Thursday after Darnold’s injury, completing both for a total of 16 yards. If he does start, it would mark the first time since Week 8 of last season when he started for the Denver Broncos against the Indianapolis Colts.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.