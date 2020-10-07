NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Broadway went dark back in mid-March when the coronavirus pandemic forced theaters to close.

But on Wednesday performers came back to surprise Times Square with a pop-up performance, CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez reported.

The glimmer and shine of The Crossroads of the World were back, if only for a fleeting moment. It was a moving moment for a surprised crowd.

“It’s really amazing to see people figuring it out and doing things like this to bring it back and bring joy back and giving the performers the opportunity to do what they love again,” spectator Ali Wonderly said.

On Wednesday afternoon, masked and socially distanced, some of broadways biggest and brightest stars, masked and socially distanced, took over the TKTS red steps to light up the Great White Way. The group included the legendary Bernadette Peters, who performed Stephen Sondheim’s “Sunday” from the musical “Sunday in the Park with George.”

“We want people to know and realize that music hasn’t gone away. Although Broadway may be shut down for the moment, art is still happening,” performer Zonya Love said.

More than 30 shows were forced to shut down in March and many are expecting to resume performances when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. But others like, Tony-nominated “Frozen” and “Beetlejuice,” ended their run.

The volunteer group NYCNext organized the pop-up, which was called “A Moment for Broadway,” to bring energy back to the Theater District.

“We’re sort of figuring out how we can be excited and remember what makes New York New York,” NYCNext’s Maryam Banikarim said.

“We’re part of the light, so let’s do everything we can to keep it on,” actor Joel Grey said.

Grey, a Tony Award winner, and Tony-nominated actor Max von Essen came to show their support and said they optimistic Broadway will come alive again very soon.

“We’re just dying to get back,” von Essen said. “Just a taste of it and to see so many friends’ faces. It just feels good, you know, just gives me a little hope again.”

“We’ll be back. Please God,” Grey said.

NYCNext has many more pop-up performances planned over the next several weeks, Sanchez reported.

