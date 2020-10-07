NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) –The new lockdown is set to begin Thursday in COVID hot zones in Brooklyn and Queens.

Mayor Bill de Blasio is promising to crack down with hefty fines and enforcement for violations.

As CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reports, angry members of the Orthodox community took to the streets in protest after Gov. Andrew Cuomo handed down a new set of lockdown rules that limits the number of people that attend services in houses of worship.

Update: One person in critical condition — being transported to Maimonides Hospital — after beaten with rocks by protesters at the anti-Cuomo protest in Borough Park early this am pic.twitter.com/aGIYgst91p — Jacob Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) October 7, 2020

Several people perceived to be journalists were beaten. That included 34-year-old Berish Getz, who was hospitalized. So far, there have been no arrests.

“The NYPD will not tolerate people doing harm to others. There will be no tolerance for assault or damage to property or setting fires. Anything like that is unacceptable,” de Blasio said. “You must adhere to the instructions of the NYPD. If you don’t, there will be consequences.”

Sheriff's Office Statement concerning the events in Borough Park, Brooklyn early this morning. pic.twitter.com/oWIvvBenrB — NYC SHERIFF (@NYCSHERIFF) October 7, 2020

City Councilmember Kalman Yeger is one of four elected officials calling on the mayor and governor to change the rules about attendance in churches and synagogues. He says they should be based on the size of the house of worship, and not an arbitrary number like 10.

He says the demonstrators have a goal.

“Change the mayor and governor’s mind. Look, very much I think the the governor the mayor both know – this is not the first time they’ve made decisions that they have the ability to look back on and say maybe we went a little too far, maybe we didn’t do the right thing,” he said.

Here is the horrific moment a reporter got assaulted by a crowd in Borough Park tonight pic.twitter.com/r0kpnJm3uc — Martin Samoylov (@martin_samoylov) October 7, 2020

After months of playing Mr. Nice Guy, handing out masks instead of summonses, Mayor de Blasio changed his tune, taking a tougher approach as more protests are planned Wednesday night.

“The state has laid down very clear rules. Everyone must follow these rules. NYPD Will be in forcing the rules,” de Blasio said.

The mayor apparently concluded that the governor is right, that tough enforcement is the answer to beating back the spread of coronavirus in hot zones in Brooklyn and Queens.

Now, ignoring the rules will cost you.

“On mass meetings, violations will be $15,000 a day. The fine for not wearing face coverings and not maintaining social distancing can be as high as $1,000 a day,” the mayor said. “No one wants to fine anyone if it can be avoided. This is a very serious situation and people need to adhere to the rules.”

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The lockdown plan is a complicated three zone plan to limit mass gatherings. The governor made it clear he believes the mayor’s soft approach in some communities has led to the increase in infections.

“There are no options here. The facts are that blunt. If you don’t slow the infection it will increase,” Cuomo said. “To the extent the communities are upset it’s because they didn’t haven’t been following the rules… If we had enforced the first rules we wouldn’t be here in the first place.”

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.