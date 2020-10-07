Comments
ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Former New York State Senate Majority Leader Joseph Bruno died Wednesday.
Bruno began his career in Albany in 1976 representing upstate New York.
He became majority leader in 1994 and remained a Republican powerhouse for 14 years.
Bruno stepped down in 2008 during an FBI investigation into corruption charges.
His conviction was later vacated, and he was acquitted of fraud charges in 2014.
Bruno reportedly died of cancer. He was 91 years old.
