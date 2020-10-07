We’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with a few passing showers this afternoon, especially from the city northward. In addition to this, it will be windy out there with gusts of 35-45+ mph; a wind advisory will go into effect at 2 PM this afternoon and remain in effect until 2 AM for much of the area. As for temperatures, it will be a little warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Any leftover showers early this evening will give way to mainly clear skies tonight. It will be cooler and blustery with temps falling into the low 50s in the city… 40s inland.

Tomorrow looks great, but it will be about 10 degrees cooler with a breeze still in place. Highs will only be in the low 60s.

Friday’s looking like a mostly sunny day, as well. It will be a little warmer with highs in the mid and upper 60s.