NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York’s road to reopening is on rewind, as schools and businesses shut their doors in coronavirus hot spots.

A massive community outreach begins Wednesday in areas seeing a spike in COVID-19. The move comes after Gov. Andrew Cuomo unveiled a three-zone lockdown plan to limit mass gatherings.

“A lack of enforcement has contributed to the problem,” the governor said Tuesday. “A house of worship wasn’t supposed to have more than 50 people. They’ve had hundreds and hundreds for weeks. Why? Because it wasn’t enforced. So now we go from 50 to 10.”

Cuomo called it a “cluster action initiative,” with red, orange and yellow categories giving different limits.

“So cluster, the area around the cluster, and then as a precautionary measure the area around that,” he explained. “That’s how you attack — most intense action on the cluster itself.”

Those in the red are the cluster and can only have a maximum of 10 people or 25% for worship. No mass gatherings, only essential businesses are open, takeout only for restaurants, and schools are remote.

The rules gradually ease for those in the orange warning zone and yellow precautionary zone.

We have a clear and effective plan to respond to any clusters that threaten our progress. We will attack each area in the cluster with appropriate restrictions. Here is the map of the Brooklyn cluster along with the rules. pic.twitter.com/xdV84gcQJg — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 6, 2020

“We will review those maps and give output as to any changes we may with to see, and this is predicated on the fact that we resisted the issue of zip codes because zip codes are not accurate,” said Rockland County Executive Ed Day.

On Tuesday night, protesters marched in Borough Park against any form of a shutdown in the area. Only some wore masks.

“We are doing a civil disobedience protest, and we’re going to start doing this every day,” one man said.

Citizen App showed the crowd setting fire around 1:30 a.m. on 13th Avenue, reportedly chanting “Jewish Lives Matter,” blocking buses and chasing the media away.

The state is now looking to the city to provide 400 officers for its enforcement unit. The mayor has yet to respond to that request.

“We’ve closed own businesses, closed down yeshivas, issued summonses, you name it,” he said Tuesday. “But what I think is clear here is this is a problem beyond the normal enforcement approach.”

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea was asked whether officers would be instructed to be tougher. He replied, “absolutely not.”

Fines for mass gatherings have increased to $1,500.

The new restrictions could start as soon as Thursday and would be in effect for a minimum of two weeks.

