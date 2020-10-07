Comments
UNIONDALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — There was a gruesome discovery Tuesday in Nassau County.
Police found human remains buried in a shallow grave in a wooded area in Uniondale.
Investigators believe the victim was murdered by MS-13 gang members sometime in 2016 or 2017.
The victim’s identity has not officially been confirmed, but police say they believe the person is one of several whose disappearance was connected with MS-13 in that timeframe.
