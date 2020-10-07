NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to track down a man accused of punching a woman on the subway.
It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 9 on board an eastbound 7 train approaching the Main Street station in Queens.
Police said the suspect got into an argument with the 32-year-old victim before punching her in the face.
She was taken to the hospital with cuts and bruising to her face.
The suspect was last seen heading west on Roosevelt Avenue before entering the Bland Houses on College Point Boulevard.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
