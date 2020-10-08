Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One man is dead and three others are injured following a shooting overnight in Brooklyn.
Gunfire erupted around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on Hegeman Avenue near Osborn Street in Brownsville.
One man was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at Brookdale Hospital.
MORE: Tracking Shootings In New York City
The other victims were listed in stable condition.
It’s unclear what led to the shooting, and no one has been arrested.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.