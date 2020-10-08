CBSN New YorkWatch Now
HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Connecticut enters Phase 3 of reopening Thursday.

The state will ease restrictions placed on businesses and gatherings.

Indoor capacity will increase from 50% to 75% for restaurants, hair salons, barbershops and libraries.

Capacity for outdoor venues, such as amphitheaters and racetracks, will increase from 25% to 50%.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Masks and social distancing are still required.

Indoor performing art venues can open at 50% capacity, but bars and nightclubs will remain closed.

