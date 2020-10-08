NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – With so many children learning from home – and adults trying to adjust to this crazy time – helicopter parenting is becoming a problem in some families.

Mia Sementilli, 12, spends two to three days a week learning from home in Jackson Heights, Queens.

“It is a little harder because sometimes your Wi-Fi kind of cuts out, so they might be saying something and you miss it,” Mia told CBS2’s Cindy Hsu.

Mia’s mom, Maryann Sementilli, said she is not a helicopter parent, but that remote learning has been tough, especially in the morning.

“I want to make sure she’s at her desk, she’s seated, she’s good to go. If she’s one or two minutes late, I’m flipping out already,” Sementilli said.

Schools: The New Normal

Mia said her mom has found a good balance, but it was a challenge in the beginning when she would get involved during remote classes.

“It was the first day and he asked me a question and I kind of mumbled because I didn’t really know what to say, and she was like ‘Why aren’t you answering? That was so easy. What are you doing?'” Mia said.

RELATED STORY: New ‘Snowplow Parenting’ All About Keeping Kids From Ever Knowing Failure

Dr. Rachel Busman, a psychologist with the Child Mind Institute, said if you observe your child not answering a teacher’s question fast enough, just give them more time.

“They need to learn and they also need to be given space to continue to be independent, problem solve and navigate the environment themselves,” Dr. Busman said.

MORE: Remote Learning A Struggle For Many NYC School Kids, But It’s Even More Problematic For Homeless Students

Dr. Busman also said to remember that when students are in the physical classroom, parents would not be able to jump in during class. She said it’s fine to be nearby for tech support, but watching your child the whole time is not a good idea.

“Actually, being too close and monitoring too much can actually cause some problems,” said Busman.

Experts say it’s also important to show compassion for teachers who are also trying to navigate choppy waters.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.