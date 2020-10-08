Comments
It will be sunny today, but about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday with a breeze still in place. Highs will be in the low 60s.
Tonight will be a little colder under mostly clear skies. Temps in the city will dip into the upper 40s to around 50… 30s for some of our NW suburbs.
Tomorrow’s looking like a mostly sunny day with temperatures running just a few degrees warmer than today. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.
Saturday’s looking like a mostly to partly sunny day and a bit warmer… mid 70s in reach.