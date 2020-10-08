NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City’s second shutdown starts Thursday with schools and nonessential businesses closed in COVID-19 hot zones.

Parents say they’re frustrated over the last minute changes. Some rallied outside a Forest Hills public school Wednesday, urging the mayor and governor to let their kids back into the classroom.

“We feel like the city is failing us once again,” parent Ifat Golanorgad said. “I need more time to prepare for something like this.”

It’s one of 108 schools that have been closed since Tuesday in coronavirus clusters, where the infection rate is above 3% — or what Gov. Andrew Cuomo dubbed “orange” and “red” zones.

“The disagreements between the mayor and governor are certainly not helping,” another parent added.

The city closed another 61 schools Wednesday night.

“Giving families notice at 8:15 p.m. that their student’s school will be closed tomorrow is disrespectful,” one parent tweeted to the Department of Education.

“My son just went to sleep, and we have no idea whether our school is open or closed tomorrow,” another wrote.

Mayor Bill de Blasio may have foreshadowed the confusion earlier in the day when asked about the color coded zones.

“We’re working with the state to get very clear the exact boundaries,” he said.

The city rolled out a “find your zone” map to hep residents figure out which shutdowns apply to them.

In addition to schools, nonessential businesses, restaurants and houses of worship in those areas must have limited capacity.

One night after members of Brooklyn’s Orthodox community burned their masks in protest of the restrictions, hundreds were once again on the streets Wednesday night vowing to defy the shutdown orders.

City Hall said the NYPD will be enforcing the restrictions. When asked if that includes houses of worship, the mayor’s office said, “We have done it before. We will do it again.”

Meanwhile in Rockland County, the governor’s cluster restrictions will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday and remain in place for a minimum of 14 days. Rockland is among three counties and two city boroughs the state is focusing on.

