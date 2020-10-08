NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man has died after a police-involved shooting in Queens.
Police say their violent fugitive felony task force was serving a warrant when they came upon the man, who was armed with two guns.
Police say he fired at them, and officers returned fire, hitting him in the chest and the arm.
Due to a police involved shooting, please avoid the area of 182 Street and 144 Avenue in Queens.
Expect a police presence in the area, as well as road closures and traffic delays. pic.twitter.com/TQLrIDcGG6
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 8, 2020
It happened around 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of 182nd Place and 144th Avenue.
The was rushed to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition but died a short time later.
Two guns were recovered.
Two officers were taken to area hospitals to be treated for tinnitus.
