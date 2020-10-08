BREAKING NEWSPolice Say A Man Is Dead After Opening Fire On Officers In Queens
Filed Under:Crime, New York, NYPD, police, Police-Involved Shooting, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man has died after a police-involved shooting in Queens.

Police say their violent fugitive felony task force was serving a warrant when they came upon the man, who was armed with two guns.

Police say he fired at them, and officers returned fire, hitting him in the chest and the arm.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of 182nd Place and 144th Avenue.

The was rushed to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition but died a short time later.

Two guns were recovered.

Two officers were taken to area hospitals to be treated for tinnitus.

