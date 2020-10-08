NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A hit-and-run was caught on camera in Brooklyn, and police are searching for the driver.
Video shows a car plow into two people at the intersection of Lee Avenue and Wallabout Street in Williamsburg.
Police said a 19-year-old man and woman were crossing the street just after midnight Wednesday when they were struck.
Both victims stood up immediately after and are expected to be OK.
The car was found abandoned a short distance away.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.