NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo is reacting to word of an alleged kidnapping plot targeting Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Cuomo is the chairman of the National Governors Association. He released a statement with Vice Chairman Gov. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas.

“This attempted act of domestic terrorism against a sitting governor has no place in a lawful and civil society and we condemn it in the strongest terms,” the two said in the statement. “We’re thankful that Governor Whitmer and her family are safe, and we’re grateful for the hard work of the federal and state law enforcement officers that prevented this terrible plot from coming to fruition.”

Whitmer’s family was moved for safety as authorities tracked the suspects.

According to an FBI affidavit, six men connected to a militia group had been making plans to take Whitmer hostage and “try” her for treason.

Authorities say the men trained with firearms and explosives.

In June, some of the suspects were seen at the capitol with armed militia groups.

Prosecutors say the group was angered when Whitmer refused to loosen coronavirus regulations.

“At times, she and her family had been moved around as a result of activities that law enforcement was aware of,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. “They had the necessary equipment, artillery, explosives, things of that nature. We thought the training had gone on long enough.”

Investigators say the militia members had a meeting scheduled for this week until the FBI moved in.

