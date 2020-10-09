Comments
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Affordable housing is coming to Englewood Cliffs.
A landmark agreement filed with Bergen County Superior Court clears the way for construction of more than 150 affordable homes.
The settlement comes after a lengthy legal battle and satisfies a provision of the state constitution requiring every town to allow for its “fair share” of homes affordable to low- and moderate-income families, people with disabilities and seniors.
