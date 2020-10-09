Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Celebrations Friday marked the birthday of the late John Lennon.
Fans lifted their voices in Central Park.
They gathered at Strawberry Fields, the area named after Lennon’s song and dedicated to him.
He became famous as one of the Beatles but was also known as a peace activist.
Lennon was shot and killed in 1980 outside his Manhattan apartment building.
Friday would have been his 80th birthday.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.