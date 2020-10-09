Comments
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Dinosaurs have taken over the parking lot at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
The larger-than-life creatures are part of “Jurassic Quest.”
The drive-thru adventure is a COVID-safe event featuring more than 70 true-to-life-sized dinosaurs and prehistoric marine creatures.
The dinosaurs are in town through Oct. 18.
For more information, visit jurassicquest.com.
