NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Random COVID-19 testing at New York City Public Schools begins Friday.

Testers will visit district schools every month, selecting students and staff at random. Testing is not mandatory for students.

The Department of Education says the tests will not involve long swabs that go to the back of the nose. Instead, a smaller swab, like a cotton swab, will be inserted at the front of the nose.

Students are not automatically eligible for the random tests:

  • Parents must give consent beforehand.
  • Parents will be notified if their child was selected to be tested.

Test results will be available between 48 and 72 hours later.

