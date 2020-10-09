Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A mother and her four children escaped from a fire inside their home in Queens on Friday.
FDNY crews responded to the home on 123rd Street and 95th Avenue in Richmond Hill just after 10:30 a.m.
More than 100 firefighters were on the scene. At least one responder was injured.
The family was able to get out safely after the woman’s oldest child noticed the smoke.
So far, there’s no word on what started the fire.
