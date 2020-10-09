We’re looking at partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies day, but it won’t be as windy. Temperatures will be running slightly warmer with highs in the upper 60s.
Tonight won’t be quite as cold under clear to partly cloudy skies. Temps will fall into the upper 50s with 40s across our suburbs.
Tomorrow will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and nearly 10 degrees warmer… mid to upper 70s.
Sunday’s looking like a partly sunny day overall with a chance of some rain late in the day with the approach of the remnants of Delta; this rain will fill in Sunday Night into Monday and may even linger into Tuesday. It’s a little too soon to say how much we’ll get, but 1-3″ seems reasonable at this point. It will, of course, fall over a long period of time, so it shouldn’t have a major impact… perhaps some minor flooding with any of the heavier pockets of rain.