NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Enforcement in New York City’s COVID-19 hot zones started Friday.

The tightest restrictions are in Borough Park, Brooklyn, but the NYPD said it had not yet issued any summonses, CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported Friday evening.

Groups are fanned out in the area and, for the past few weeks, have been handing out masks and information.

“I’ve been seeing a lot of people without masks. So, they see us and they’re grabbing it,” said Myra Johson of Brown Miller Group.

Brown Miller Group is working with the city’s test and trace program and also keeping track of what they see.

MORE: New York City’s Second Coronavirus Shutdown Begins For Schools, Businesses In Hot Zones

“We have to do surveys every hour saying how many people are wearing masks, how man people are not, how many people are wearing incorrectly, and then we just tally the number,” said Chris Grimaldi.

“Right now, people are being a little hostile towards our canvassers in light of everything that’s happening. People are protesting. Things are happening, but we are noticing some people are thanking us for the work we’re doing out here, noticing this is an unsafe job, but we’re doing it as safe as we can,” said Perry Pollard, Brown Miller Group’s team leader.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

In the “red zone,” Borough Park, worship is limited to 25% capacity or 10 people at the most.

Mass gatherings are prohibited.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn and an Orthodox Jewish umbrella organization filed lawsuits over the worship restrictions.

On Friday afternoon, a judge rejected the Orthodox Jewish organization’s lawsuit. A judge is expected to rule on the Roman Catholic Diocese’s lawsuit sometime Friday night or Saturday.

Only essential businesses are allowed to open. It’s takeout only for restaurants and schools are remote.

The areas surrounding the red zone – orange and yellow – have fewer restrictions.

“Two weeks ago, this very day. This very day the health commissioner said, publicly, for everyone, that if there was not improvement in those communities quickly, amongst the things that might have to happen is the closing of public and non-public schools and nonessential businesses. People had a lot of warning,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

RELATED STORY: Religious Groups Sue New York State Over Latest COVID-19 Closures

A memo went out to the NYPD detailing enforcement measures. Summonses will be issued for disobeying the mayor’s executive order.

“Protests, demonstrations, and other First Amendment activity are also subject to these gathering restrictions in the designated zones,” it read.

A group that had been out since 11 a.m. Friday told Gainer they did not notice law enforcement, but would like to see it.

“Because some people do not want to put the mask on at all. They do not want to take it. They feel like they have their own beliefs towards it,” Grimaldi said.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.