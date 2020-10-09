Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Diocese of Brooklyn and Agudath Israel of America have both filed federal lawsuits against New York State for its new COVID-19 hot zone restrictions.
The suits claim the state executive order denies the religious community its fundamental right — religious freedom — despite their implementation of safety precautions.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo‘s order called for reduced capacity at religious institutions in areas where coronavirus cases have spiked.
