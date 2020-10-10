NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man is recovering after being shot in The Bronx and a search is on for the gunman, police said Saturday.
The shooting happened in the Soundview section near Ward Avenue and East 173rd Street around 6 a.m. Friday.
Surveillance video shows the suspect fired multiple rounds at the victim, 26, who was sitting in a parked car.
The victim was shot in the arm and is expected to be OK.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
