NEW JERSEY (CBSNewYork) – Chris Christie is out of the hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19, the former New Jersey governor said on Twitter on Saturday morning.
Christie had checked himself into Morristown Medical Center on Oct. 3 as a precautionary measure due to his history of asthma.
Christie announced he tested positive days after Pres. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.
I am happy to let you know that this morning I was released from Morristown Medical Center. I want to thank the extraordinary doctors & nurses who cared for me for the last week. Thanks to my family & friends for their prayers. I will have more to say about all of this next week.
— Governor Christie (@GovChristie) October 10, 2020
Earlier that week, Christie was part of a team that helped Pres. Trump prepare for the debate on Sept. 29.
The president was treated at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for his symptoms and was released on Oct. 5.
