NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Lawsuits filed by the Diocese of Brooklyn and an Orthodox Jewish umbrella organization to block limited attendance at houses of worship in COVID-19 hot spots have been denied.

The rulings mean Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s order to limit capacity to 10 people within red zones, where the infection rate is above 3%, can be enforced.

A federal judge announced the ruling against the Diocese of Brooklyn late Friday, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported. The Orthodox Jewish organization’s lawsuit was struck down by a federal judge Friday afternoon.

Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio made the following statement in response to the ruling:

We are disappointed by last night’s initial ruling, but this is only the beginning of the case, and we expect ultimately to prevail. We are seeking what is just. And we have kept parishioners safe and will continue to do so. Thus, there is no reason for this latest interference with our First Amendment right to celebrate Mass together, so we will continue to press the courts and our elected officials to end it as soon as possible. We are left with no choice but, for now, to abide by the new restrictions that limit Mass attendance to 10 people in the red zones and 25 in the orange zones.

Enforcement is being stepped up in Borough Park, in particular, where the tightest restrictions on coronavirus clusters in the city are in place.

Only essential businesses are allowed to open. It’s takeout only for restaurants and schools are fully remote for at least two weeks.

Members of Brooklyn’s Orthodox Jewish community had been protesting restrictions in the neighborhood all week. Demonstrations, at times, turned violent. Several perceived journalists were beaten.

On Friday, community activist Heshy Tischler announced his arrest as a result.

“I just got a call from the precinct. They will be arresting me Monday morning. I’ll be taken in for inciting a riot,” Tischler said in a video posted to Twitter.

Mayor Bill de Blasio insisted the decision to enforce shutdowns in certain areas was not based on politics or a double standard.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Schools are also restricted, going fully remote in red and orange zones for at least two weeks.

The state is deploying 400,000 rapid testing kits, in part to help schools in yellow zones – where in-person classes are still allowed – to test weekly.

Meantime, as a busy week came to an end, Mayor de Blasio reached an agreement with the teachers union, avoiding layoffs through the school year.

Michael Mulgrew, president of the United Federation of Teachers, sent a warning to union members Friday that the city claimed it was unable to afford $900 million owed to them from an old labor agreement. But, late Friday night, an independent arbitrator ordered the city to pay teachers $450 million now, and the rest in the next fiscal year.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.