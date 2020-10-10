MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Nassau County officials are kicking off a new program to strengthen the relationship between police and the community.

Saturday, they hosted the first “Faith and Blue Weekend.”

Events took place in two church parking lots and allowed police to showcase what they do as well as interact with the community.

It’s part of a nationwide initiative to build bridges between police and members of the community.

“This is what our reform is about, that reach into our communities, relating with, building that trust in the communities. That’s what this is all about,” Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said.

“The fact that our churches are opening up their parking lots, opening up their communties for us to come in and show them what we’ve got I think is fabulous,” Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said.

Police also decided to hold the outdoor outreach because they can’t take their usual programs into schools due to COVID.

A similar event was also held Saturday in Suffolk County.

