NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s an update on the dangerous dip causing problems on the Henry Hudson Parkway.
The city says crews worked overnight to perform emergency repairs on the road.
The sudden dip created hazardous conditions for drivers and led to accidents Friday.
CBS2 witnessed many cars driving southbound just past the exit for West 95th Street experience the jarring drop.
The issue also resulted in a major traffic backup.
