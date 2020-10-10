Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A frightening crash in Queens was caught on camera Saturday.
It happened in the Laurelton section around 3 p.m.
Video shows a car flying through an intersection and slamming into several vehicles on Merrick Boulevard and Hook Creek Boulevard.
One woman barely escaped getting hit.
Five people were hurt.
There’s no word on what caused the driver to lose control of the car.
