NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is trying to identify a man accused of inappropriately touching a 9-year-old girl in the Bronx.
It happened at a park on the corner of Westchester Avenue and Whitlock Ave. around 9:15 p.m. on Oct. 7, according to police.
The girl was riding a bike alongside her mother when the suspect approached them and grabbed the girl’s private parts, police said.
He allegedly fled the scene toward Westchester Avenue.
The girl was taken to the hospital to be treated and has been released.
Police sent out a sketch of the suspect. They believe he is approximately 5’6″ tall and 160 pounds with a mustache and a scar under his left eye.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
