NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is trying to identify a man accused of inappropriately touching a 9-year-old girl in the Bronx.

It happened at a park on the corner of Westchester Avenue and Whitlock Ave. around 9:15 p.m. on Oct. 7, according to police.

The girl was riding a bike alongside her mother when the suspect approached them and grabbed the girl’s private parts, police said.

(credit: NYPD)

He allegedly fled the scene toward Westchester Avenue.

The girl was taken to the hospital to be treated and has been released.

Police sent out a sketch of the suspect. They believe he is approximately 5’6″ tall and 160 pounds with a mustache and a scar under his left eye.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

