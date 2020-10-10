Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Despite the calendar, it’ll be feeling more like a late summer afternoon today. Temps will top out in the mid to upper 70s with mostly to partly sunny skies. Whether you’re headed to the farm or getting in a bonus beach day, it’s looking good!

Clouds will be on the increase overnight with temps dropping into the low 60s for the city and 50s for the suburbs. There is a slight chance of a quick shower far N&W as a cold front swings through, but most will stay dry.

The second half of the weekend sees more clouds overall, especially to the south. For northern spots, there will be brighter skies. Any showers associated with the remnants of Delta should hold off until late afternoon and evening. Temps are about 10 degrees cooler tomorrow, in the mid to upper 60s.

Monday is a washout with periods of rain all day, so make sure the umbrella is handy! A chilly breeze will make for a raw and rainy start to the work week. The good news is while we’re expecting a general 1-2″ of rain, it’ll fall over 24-36 hours, so flooding is not a big concern.

Enjoy your weekend!

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.