NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are investigating a shootout at a parking garage in the Bronx that left at least three people hurt.
It happened on Jerome Avenue in the Mount Eden section around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.
According to police, a black Dodge Durango pulled up to three men and someone inside the car opened fire on them.
Video shows a fourth man inside the garage returned fire while the car drove away.
The victims, 28, 32, and 41, are expected to be OK.
So far, there have been no arrests, but police are trying to identify the man who returned fire.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
