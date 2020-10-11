Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It’s a cloudier and cooler day overall to finish out the weekend, but still dry for any outdoor plans this afternoon. Temps will be in the mid 60s as clouds continue to thicken ahead of the remnants of once Hurricane Delta.

Some showers will start working their way into the area from the southwest this evening, so southern locations will see the wet weather first. Rain then overspreads the city overnight with temps dropping into the low 50s by dawn.

Monday is pretty much a washout, so you’ll definitely want the umbrella! Periods of rain all day, heavy at times. The good news is this is a long duration, steady rainfall… so there is no widespread flooding threat. We do expect nuisance flooding in spots, such as ponding on roadways. But the area could actually use it as we continue to run a deficit for the season and year. Along with the rain, it’ll be chilly and breezy with temps only in the 50s and gusts up to 30 mph at times.

The rain gradually becomes more showery Monday night into early Tuesday. After a lingering shower Tuesday morning, we’ll see gradual clearing through the afternoon. Temps rebound nicely into the upper 60s to around 70 before full sunshine returns for Wednesday.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

