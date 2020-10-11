By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As expected, it was a cloudier finish to the weekend but most folks did stay dry.
That will change in a big way Sunday night. The remnants of “Delta” will approach bringing steady rain, along with breezy conditions.
Expect rain developing late Sunday evening and continuing overnight, and into the day Monday. It’ll be a rather chilly night and day with temperatures stuck in the 50s overnight and throughout Monday. Strong breezes, especially at the coasts, will make it feel even cooler. Rain will be heavy at times, and some locations could get up to 3 inches of rain, so make sure you have the rain gear handy and take it slow on the roads.
Tuesday will feature an early risk for lingering wet weather before some sunshine returns for the afternoon along with temps reaching 70.
