NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A suspect in custody was charged with murder Sunday after a 26-year-old man was shot in the head and killed in Manhattan, according to the NYPD.
The shooting happened on Post Avenue in Inwood just before 11 p.m. Saturday.
Video shows a large police presence responded to the scene.
The suspect, Rafael Negron, 28, of the Bronx, was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon, according the police.
