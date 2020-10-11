By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday morning everybody! We’ll have a grayer day ahead with slightly cooler conditions, mainly in the middle 60s. There could be a few drops later this afternoon, but the real heavy stuff holds off until overnight.
Rain is likely overnight through the day tomorrow and could be heavy at times. All this thanks to tropical moisture from the remnants of Delta slowly moving through the area… Make sure you have the umbrella handy! It will also be much cooler and breezy with highs only in the 50s.
Some showers continue Tuesday but temperatures will be much warmer in the low 70s… with skies clearing Tuesday night with sunshine and temps around 70 on Wednesday!
